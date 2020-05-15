Bad news continues to come from outside Spain for the Spanish automotive sector, which threatens to be a big loser in the reorganization of the Renault-Nissan alliance in the world. If this Thursday the newspaper ‘Nikkei’ announced that Nissan Barcelona is going to close, this Friday is another reference for economic journalism, ‘Financial Times’, which indicates that Nissan is in talks to move the production of two Renault models from Spain to its Sunderland plant (England).

In this way, London secures thousands of British-made jobs while Spain in turn would lose thousands of them. As reported by the ‘FT’, the Japanese and French groups are discussing the production in motion of the models Renault Kadjar and Capture as part of a global operations review to be announced this month, according to two people familiar with the talks.

If this were to happen, the factories that would be affected would be Valladolid and Palencia, since the first manufactures the Renault Captur and the second the Kadjar. But also the Seville factory, which makes gearboxes, would be seriously damaged.

Barcelona closed

Sunderland’s future had been questioned after Britain’s vote to leave the EU, and Nissan warned that tariffs with Europe would put the UK’s export model “in jeopardy.”

But as the newspaper reports, Spanish production is seriously endangered and is being used as a bargaining chip: «Under the changes being discussed for the region, Nissan would close its Barcelona van plant, relocating the production of its Navara truck to South Africa, while a replacement for the e-NV200 electric van would be made in France at the Renault plant in Maubeuge, “he says.

If all these operations took place, the Spanish automobile sector, until now the second most important in Europe after Germany, would lose several models that would affect thousands of jobs.