Spain is already preparing a pilot to test the effectiveness of the contact tracking app, as announced today by the Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calviño, who explained that the central government works with the Canarian Administration to establish the exact place and date of its implantation. The test does not imply, for the moment, that the app will be deployed throughout Spain. The Executive of Pedro Sánchez has not yet specified the specific details about what type of app will be used in that pilot, although everything indicates that he will use the decentralized model DP-3T, led by the Polytechnic University of Lausanne by the Spanish engineer Carmela Troncoso and It will be based on the interoperability system that Google and Apple have offered. “The Canary Islands is ideal due to the importance of the tourism sector, the importance of using apps so that tourists feel safe in our country, and it is ideal because it has a regional government that is very committed to safe de-escalation,” said Calviño. in Congress today.

The VP @NadiaCalvino in @Congreso_Es: Work with the Canary Islands Government to study the possibility of carrying out the first pilot project of an interoperable and privacy-friendly app there to support the health network in the prevention of contagion from # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/y6PKnTprP7 – Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation (@_minecogob) May 20, 2020

The Government seems more determined to test a method whose efficacy has not yet been demonstrated, but which may help to warn of exposure to covid-19. It is the first public step that the Spanish Government takes in the face of the possible development of an app. The choice of the Canary Islands as a place for the pilot may be related to the pressure of some autonomous communities not to lose this tourist season. “I know that the Canary Islands Government is very interested in having these mechanisms counted as soon as possible, and it is key for Spain to use interoperable apps so that anyone from anywhere in the European Union can feel safe and can participate in the control system and recover tourism ”, said Calviño. “We are actively working with the Government of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands to develop the first pilot there, which must be perfectly respectful of individual rights and the protection of the intimacy and privacy of individuals.”

Apple and Google have announced that as of Wednesday they made their “exposure notification” tool available to the 22 governments around the world that have registered. Spain has also asked to use the protocol of the two companies. In a call with journalists from around the world, the companies did not give the list of countries but they did highlight acceptance in Europe.

The app will not be mandatory or use location data. The protocol offered by Google and Apple for these apps to be interoperable between territories prevents the geolocation of mobile phones from being collected. This ability to send and receive codes from different countries is essential for the app to be useful for tourism: a German traveler must be able to use the same system, even if the app is different, between their country of origin and their tourist destination. The app uses bluetooth technology to know which users have been at a distance of about two meters for a few minutes. Mobiles with the app will issue and receive anonymous codes that will vary throughout the day so that users cannot be identified. When someone tests positive, they will ask permission to upload all the codes they have sent in the last days to a server. The mobiles of other citizens will receive from that server the new codes of those infected. If there is a match, the app will notify you to call the health authorities.

The pilot of the app needs at least two stages. First, a group of a few hundred users must verify that the interface works correctly: when the app welcomes or requests an action, the user must understand what to do. In that first phase, bluetooth still does not work. The second stage of the pilot, with thousands of users, already uses a prototype. If the app is to be up and running for the tourist season, the time frames are tight.

The app will also not live in limbo. Its most important function is to fit into the mapping system of primary care. When someone is positive, an interview serves to recall the most obvious cases. The app can help with crossings that are difficult to remember in restaurants, buses or parties, especially with strangers. But for that connection to work, those responsible for tracing must know where to get the code that they will give to the person with covid so that they can upload the contact codes to the server.

In a small official statement, the two companies highlighted their attention to the privacy of the users who use the apps of the health authorities that include their system: “Each user will be able to choose whether or not they want to be included in the exposure notifications; the system does not collect or use the device’s location data, and if the user is diagnosed with covid-19, they may or may not enter that information into the application. ”

