Spain will join “shortly” to the countries that authorize the Astrazeneca vaccine for those over 65 years of age

The next change in the vaccination strategy against Covid-19 could mean that Spain joins the group of countries that use the AstraZeneca vaccine to also immunize people over 65 years of age.

“Every time the evidence is more solid”, said this Monday Fernando Simón, the director of the CCAES and, therefore, “it is very likely that in a very short time” this vaccine can be proposed for those over 65 years of age, although it will be necessary to see what decides the presentation of vaccines, “who are those who know about this subject”.

Spain would thus join the bloc of European countries in which they are already Italy, Greece, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden and France or Portugal, They have removed the age restrictions for the Anglo-Swedish vaccine.

Serum AstraZeneca started inoculation in the EU in February, after it was authorized in January by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for people from 18 years and all age groups.

The first reluctance about its use in older people arose Faced with the finding that there were few people over 65 years of age in the clinical trials of the pharmaceutical company. Something that has been corrected in successive studies. In them, the effectiveness of the vaccine in limiting the disease of covid-19 in people older than 70 and 80 years has been confirmed.

The medical associations of different Spanish Autonomous Communities and the geriatric societies have been since March demanding that the Ministry of Health allow the use of AstraZeneca in people over 65 years of age, since the EMA does not explicitly limit the age.

They consider that self-limitation is unjustified and violates the criteria of the European Union on the prioritization of the highest risk groups, by leaving Spaniards between 65 and 79 years of age in vaccination limbo.

The ages of the vaccine

In Spain, Health authorized in February vaccination with this serum to people between 18 and 55 years old. After it proved in the United Kingdom that it served to immunize the elderly, and following in the wake of Germany, Spain decided to extend the application until the age of 65.

The lack of doses of other vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna and the scientific evidence have led half of Europe to allow the population over 65 years of age to be inoculated with Astrazeneca, considered the most vulnerable to the effects of Covid. For Spain to also do it, it is necessary proposed by the vaccine presentation (made up of experts) to the health commission of the Ministry, in which the Autonomous Communities are represented.