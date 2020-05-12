Madrid Spain.

To juggle the coronavirus pandemic and protect the process lack of confidence, Spain will impose from the Friday quarantine of 14 days everyone who comes from Foreign, and Restrict arrivals by sea ​​and air from countries of European Schengen area, authorities announced Tuesday.

The government adopted these novel measures the day after the process of lack of confidence, for which at the moment half of the Spanish population it can move only within its province.

The de-escalation does not yet concern Madrid or Barcelona, two of the most affected by epidemic.

The first of the measures announced is that from May 15, everyone who comes from Foreign must keep at home 14-day quarantine.

The people concerned can only go out to buy first need products, go to Health centers or for reasons of force majeure, according to the governmental order. The health authorities may contact them to carry out a tracing.

Furthermore, “all displacement will be carried out with mask”, added the order, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Cross-border workers, carriers, the airline crews or the health personnel remain exempt from quarantine, provided they have not been in contact with people infected by coronavirus.

More restrictions on arrivals from the EU

The second measure is that from the same day the arrivals by sea and air from Schengen countries, the european space free movement.

This means that from countries like France, Germany or Belgium they can only enter by ship and plane spanish citizens, residents in Spain, cross-border workers, health professionals or those who document causes of force majeure.

This restriction is added to the closing of land borders con France and Portugal, effective from March 17, and at restrictions on travelers from outside of the Schengen area, which applies from 23 of March.

“The favorable evolution of the epidemiological situation in our country and the start of the de-escalation make it necessary to reinforce the control measures,” explains the government in the BOE.

Both measures will be in force for the duration of the state of alarm by pandemic, that is until May 24, but they could be prolonged if said exceptionality device is extended.

Foreigners homeowners in Spain –a striking case on the island of Mallorca, where thousands of Germans- they will not be able to travel, since “the mere fact of owning a home does not prove the residence in Spain “, points out the executive.

Furthermore, these arrivals would be a “contradiction” when the Spaniards themselves are not allowed to travel to their secondary residences, if these are in another province, argued the executive.

In early May, France announced the obligation to save quarantine for those who arrive from Foreign, but 24 hours later he specified that the measure does not apply to travelers in the Schengen area.

United Kingdom also announced that a 14 day isolation to people arriving from abroad.

Spain It is one of the countries most shocked of the world by pandemic, with 26,920 deceased reported to date by the Ministry of Health, 176 more than on Monday.

The confirmed cases amount to 228,030, that is, 426 more in 24 hours. Both data maintain the trend of the last days, highlighted Fernando Simón, director of the center of sanitary emergencies, asserting that “the evolution of the epidemic it is being very good “in the country.

Simón defended the travel restrictions explaining that “we have to do a prevention exercise” and avoid importing cases from countries “where there will continue to be transmission “of the virus.

