This is how Phase 1 is lived towards the new normality in Spain

. – Spain will implement a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving from abroad starting on May 15, the country’s health minister announced on Tuesday.

The decree covers “people who come from other countries, upon arrival in Spain”. Travelers must provide a complete passenger location card to authorities so they can be contacted during quarantine and must quarantine it at their home or place of accommodation.

LOOK: Spain and England, with June in their sights to return to football

They will be allowed to go out for essential needs like food, pharmaceuticals, visit health centers and for emergencies, but they are required to wear a mask if they go out.

Some people, such as cargo carriers and healthcare workers, will be exempt from quarantine rules as long as they have not been in contact with any known patients.

Anticoronavirus robot serves beers in Spain 2:20

Emergency restrictions: Spain remains in a state of emergency, which began on March 14 with strict confinement orders. It runs until at least May 23, but officials have begun easing some restrictions in low-risk territories.

“During the de-escalation period, health monitoring and control measures for all international travelers (arriving in Spain) must be increased, to avoid imported cases,” says the order of the health ministry.

You will need an ‘app’ to visit this beach in Spain 1:37

.