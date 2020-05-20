         Spain will implement Bluetooth and Google contact tracking to combat coronavirus, starting in the Canary Islands

The Government of Spain had been working on different modalities of apps for a long time to face the coronavirus pandemic, that of COVID-19. Some time ago we attended the presentation of AsistenciaCovid-19, an app with pre-diagnosis and information about the disease to reduce the workload of telephone and emergency services, but the next step has already been taken.

A few weeks ago, Google and Apple teamed up to launch a couple of applications on their respective operating systems. Two APIs would be developed to be able to execute a contact tracking by Bluetooth, so that they would be accessible to third-party applications with limitations, such as the fact that they could not track or save GPS locations. Now, Spain has confirmed that it will adopt the Google and Apple system for its own development and which launches a pilot in the Canary Islands.

Pilot project in the Canary Islands in early June

The information was given by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, during an intervention in the Congress of Deputies. In it, it has been confirmed that the Government entrusts the project to SEDIA (Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence) and that at the beginning of June there will be a pilot project in the Canary Islands.

A few weeks ago, the Government established, through SEDIA, various working groups, both with expert engineers in the field and with expert developers, so that progress could be made in the development of an application that would operate throughout the national territory. The Government hoped that such application would be interoperable. with those of the different countries of the European Union, if not the same, although it seems that development at the moment will be unilateral.

The VP @NadiaCalvino in @CongresoEs: Work with the Canary Islands Government to study the possibility of carrying out the first pilot project of an interoperable and privacy-friendly app there to support the health network in the prevention of contagion from # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/y6PKnTprP7 – Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation (@minecogob) May 20, 2020

The application will have the mission, among other possible added functions, of generate a private list of contacts with other users thanks to tracking your Bluetooth connections. In summary: if a person is long enough (15 minutes) less than 2 meters from us, we will be part of their list and that person of ours, so that if either of them is infected, they can be located at possible collateral infected.

Spain thus follows the path already started by other countries such as Italy or Germany in the development of applications based on the DP3T protocol, created by the Federal Polytechnic of Lausanne, in Switzerland, and also in the protocol of Google and Apple, which should work on the vast majority of Android and iOS phones.

For now, this is all that is known about the development of this app apart from the fact that will be anonymous, making it impossible to collect or store the identity of none of the possible infected persons collected in the lists that the application would elaborate. In fact, it will be the application itself that warns those affected of their possible infection, indicating that they go to a health center to carry out the relevant tests.

