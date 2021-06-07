Spain will have 4 boxers at the Tokyo Olympics

There is very good news from the Paris Pre-Olympic Tournament. To the two safe places that Spanish boxing already had for the Tokyo games this summer in the gloves of Gabriel Escobar Y Jose Quiles has recently joined the two of Gazi khalidov Y Enmanuel Reyes Pla, which must be defined as an absolute success, since Spanish boxing had not been more than two fighters to the Olympic Games since Barcelona 1992, with Spain as the organizing country, and from the 1988 Seoul Games, when five were the representatives.

A leap in quality that is given by the good work that has been done since the Spanish Boxing Federation (FEB), for the good moment that the north art of the ring is going through in Spain, for the number of boxers and for the tournaments that are organized, National League or the Boxam internationally

.

For the four it will be their first Olympic Games. Reyes Pla, a boxer of Cuban origin, won the ticket to Tokyo against an important rival like Radoslav Pantaleev, bronze in the last World Championship, and who was disqualified in the second round, while Gazi, of Russian origin, did the same after achieving a victory by split decision against the Turkish Bayram malkan.

After obtaining these four places, from the FEB they highlight the difficulty of the feat, even more so if the reduction of places that have occurred in recent years is taken into account, going from 432 places for boxers in Seoul1988 (only for men) , at 286 of the Tokyo Games, with 186 for male boxers and 100 for female, among which Spain has not been able to classify any female boxer.

“We believe that the good atmosphere of the team, men and women, that it is a pineapple, their good relationship with the technical team and the presidential effort to give them the necessary resources so that they get the best of themselves is the key to success. Beyond the four names that have achieved the square ”, FEB sources explained to MD.

Once this ‘little miracle’ has been achieved, the next step is to ask what real options these four boxers have to aspire to a medal at the Tokyo Games. “Winning a medal in the Olympic Games is very difficult and the tables, the referees and the scores influence. There is no doubt that, for example, Gabi (Escobar) is among the best, and we do not know what the roof of Enmanuel (Reyes Pla) is, ”they point out from FEB.

Once the first objective has been achieved, the next step is to achieve a medal, which has not been achieved since Sydney 2000

Undoubtedly, this is the first step that remains to be taken, to get into the fight for the positions of honor after obtaining four places, since since 2004 the furthest that has been reached is the quarter-finals in the hands from Samuel Carmona in the Rio 2016 Olympics. But the four Olympic boxers have the best ally within the team itself, in the national coach. And is that Rafa lozano add an Olympic diploma (Barcelona 1992), a bronze (Atlanta 1996) and a silver (Sidney 2000).

Now, waiting for the Paris Pre-Olympic to end, it is essential to take care of yourself and arrive in the best conditions for an appointment with the Tokyo ring of which less than a month remains.

If the face has been the four places achieved for Tokyo by the Spanish boxers, the cross is that the female boxing scene has been orphaned, with Melissa Tudge from Tenerife as the best placed, but who after losing her fight by split decision is She was left without options as there was no play-off, which could have been another boxer who could not ask to be in London or Paris due to injury. This will undoubtedly be the great challenge for Spanish boxing for the 2024 Games in Paris: to keep the men’s ribbon and inaugurate the women’s locker.