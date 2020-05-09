The Spanish government authorized today that, starting Monday, a large part of the country will open bars and restaurants and go to “phase 1” of the plan to gradually exit the confinement due to the coronavirus, with the region of Madrid and Catalonia excluded as being the areas hardest hit by the outbreak that has already left more than 26,200 dead.

The Community of Madrid, that with 64,333 infections and 8,552 deaths, it registered the largest focus of coronavirus in the entire country, surprised by formally requesting to go to phase 1, but the Ministry of Health rejected the request.

The decision of the regional authorities to claim to enter the new phase caused a political commotion, since the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, admitted that she was doing it for economic reasons after meeting with different business sectors.

“It would have been the first to wait … but we have to start reactivating the economy and taking steps forward,” Ayuso said in a television interview, arguing his decision.

At Madrid’s request, the second vice president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, accused Díaz Ayuso of “making propaganda” and trying to “win political positions at the cost of saving lives.”

Hours before knowing the position of the regional president regarding her will to accelerate the lack of confidence, the general director of Public Health in Madrid, Yolanda Díaz, resigned her position, arguing that the decision “was not based on health criteria.”

Despite the fact that Madrid has the necessary “assistance capacity”, it must still “strengthen the primary care detection system”, which is in charge of carrying out the diagnostic tests for coronavirus and controlling new positive cases, the health authorities explained. after denying the phase change.

Madrid will continue for at least one more week in the preparatory phase, as will most of northern Catalonia, whose regional authorities only requested authorization to advance in de-escalation for three territories in the province of Tarragona and a northern part of the province. Lérida, bordering France.

Barcelona and its metropolitan area as well as the most populated areas of the region opted for the utmost prudence and will wait a few days before moving towards greater flexibility.

A that enables phase 1

“More than half of the Spanish population, 51% of citizens, is in a position to enjoy phase 1,” said the health minister, Salvador Illa, in a videoconference after evaluating with the regional authorities the situation of each one of its provinces.

In phase 1, the outdoor areas of bars and restaurants may be partially opened (30%), social contact with a maximum of 10 people, and the opening of shops with limited assistance, and a time slot for over 65 years. They may also open cultural centers, museums and libraries.

At the territorial level, the flexibility includes all of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Murcia, Extremadura, Ceuta and Melilla, much of Andalusia, in addition to some specific areas Castilla La Mancha, Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

The last week, the Spanish government relaxed the confinement measures adopted to control the coronavirus outbreak and which caused a collapse of the economy, allowing outings to play sports and walk after almost 50 days of confinement.

Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, announces the passage to Phase I

Little by little, back to normal

A sign that life is gradually returning to normal has been the opening of the beaches of Barcelona, ​​where swimmers and people who want to do other water sports, such as surfing or paddling, are already allowed under the supervision of the police.

“I don’t think about training as much anymore, it’s more the feeling of regaining a little more freedom, of feeling free in the water and seeing landscapes without stress. It helps you clear your mind after so many days locked up,” he told Telam. Angela Gallen, a triathlete that this morning was submerged in the waters of the Mediterranean in Barcelona.

The Argentine star Lionel Messi He also completed his first individual training with FC Barcelona, ​​a modality that he will have to maintain until Barcelona goes on to phase 1, which is when group training is allowed.

The advance in flexibilization coincides with a rebound in coronavirus infections of almost 1,100 more, and in daily deaths, 229 in the last 24 hours in Spain, with Madrid and Catalonia being the areas that account for more than half of new cases. .

This uneven incidence of the coronavirus at the territorial level was precisely what justified the “asymmetric” plan of lack of confidence initiated by the coalition government of the socialist Pedro Sánchez.

