Spain will focus on Saint Petersburg if it eliminates Croatia

06/25/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Jordi Gil

After qualifying for the round of 16 with a resounding defeat against Slovakia (0-5), The RFEF works tirelessly to have all possible scenarios planned. It is not being easy for the special envoys to be able to follow the Spanish team around Europe even in the middle of the COVID pandemic and it is also being complicated for those in charge of organizing the trips and concentrations of the Spanish team.

Luis Enrique’s team travels to Copenhagen tomorrow, where on Monday they will settle the round of 16 against Croatia (6:00 p.m.) and the RFEF was considering the possibility of maintaining its headquarters on Danish soil in case of beating the Croats, to make a move lightning to Saint Petersburg to contest the round of quarter-finals against the winner of France-Switzerland.

Faced with difficulties in finding training facilities in Denmark, the RFEF has reached an agreement with Zenit to be able to use its sports city if it qualifies to play the quarterfinals. Thus, in case of overtaking Croatia, the Spanish expedition would set course for Saint Petersburg on Tuesday and would settle in the Russian city until the day of the meeting, scheduled for Friday, July 2 (6:00 p.m.).

Apart from the facilities offered by Zenit, those responsible for the RFEF have taken into account reasons for acclimatization. And is that Russia is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures higher than Barcelona.