Spain will face Sweden, the Czech Republic and Bosnia in the European Championship

05/06/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish men’s handball team, winner of the last two Europeans, will face the current world runner-up Sweden, the Czech Republic and Bosnia Herzegovina in the first phase of the European Championship that will be held in January 2022 in Hungary and in Slovakia 2022, according to the draw held this Thursday in Budapest.

The Spanish team, which was framed in group E, will play their first phase matches in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. In the event that the ‘Hispanics’, who faced the draw as seeds, achieve one of the first two places in the group, they will also face each other in Bratislava in the second phase with the first two classified from group D (Germany , Austria, Belarus and Poland) and group F (Norway, Russia, Slovakia and Lithuania).

In case of achieving as expected their classification for the second phase, Spain would have to get one of the first two positions of this new group to access the semifinals, which will be played like the final in Budapest.

Therefore, the great objective of team directed by Jordi Ribera is to get a ticket for those two key days in which the medals will be disputed in the imposing ‘Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena’, a stage with capacity for about 12,000 spectators. The European of Hungary and Slovakia, which will have a total of 24 participating teams, will be played from January 13 to 30, 2022.

The Spanish team will defend the title they won in 2020 after beating Croatia 22-20 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm. Jordi Ribera’s men also took the gold in 2018 passing over Sweden 29-23 at Arena Zagreb, so they choose to match the feat achieved by Sweden’s Magnus Wislander, Tomas Svensson, Stefan Lövgren and company with three continental scepters followed in 1998, 2000 and 2002.

The tournament

-Group A (Debrecen, Hungary): Slovenia, Denmark, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

-Group B (Budapest, Hungary): Portugal, Hungary (host), Iceland and the Netherlands.

-Group C (Szeged, Hungary): Croatia, Serbia, France and Ukraine.

Entrerríos will no longer be with Hispanics in the 2022 European Championship

-Group D (Bratislava, Slovakia): Germany, Austria, Belarus and Poland.

-Group E (Bratislava, Slovakia): SPAIN, Sweden, Czech Republic and Bosnia Herzegovina.

-Group F (Kosice, Slovakia): Norway, Russia, Slovakia (host) and Lithuania.

-First phase venues: Debrecen (HUN), Budapest (HUN), Szeged (HUN), Bratislava, two groups (SVQ) and Kosice (SVQ).

-Second phase venues: Budapest and Bratislava.

-Final phase: Budapest.