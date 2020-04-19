Government authorities warned that after ending the quarantine, they will take steps to prevent a second outbreak.

Notimex –

The President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, reported this Saturday that the home isolation measures will last until May 9, although the children will be able to leave “in a limited way” as of April 27.

The president stressed that he made the decision after meeting with scientists who advise him to face the pandemic; He indicated that the country “left behind the most extreme moments” so that until May 11 a new “state of alarm” will begin.

He specified that the new protocols “will not be the same as the previous ones”, so at the end of the quarantine “cautious and progressive” measures will begin to mark the de-escalation of the confinement. He advanced that it will not be homogeneous, since the situation of each territory will be assessed.

On the flexibility of confinement of the children, he explained that the experts considered that it is possible to “ease” the restrictions “by allowing them to go out in a limited way and under established conditions to take a breath,” and did not elaborate.

“Today it is not possible to lift the measures of confinement and go to phase two of de-escalation, “Sánchez assured in a videoconference from the Palacio de La Monclova, after the country completed five weeks after the decree of the state of alarm and quarantine.

In addition, he recognized that thanks to “social discipline, dozens of lives have been saved,” but stressed that “the achievements are still insufficient and fragile.”

To the cut, Spain it registers a total of 191 thousand 726 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, four thousand 499 of them during the last 24 hours; likewise, during the last day the nation registered 565 deaths, for a cumulative of 20 thousand 43.