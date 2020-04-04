Apr 4 (.) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday that he will ask Parliament to extend confinement measures for another 15 days, until April 26, as the daily rate of new infections and deaths from coronavirus returned to be reduced in one of the most affected countries in the world.

In a televised address to the nation, Sánchez said the confinement measures are beginning to pay off, but warned that the new extension of the current state of alarm will not be the last.

“Bending the curve, leaving the peak behind, was the first of the objectives that we set in this fight against the virus, and we are close to reaching it,” he said.

“Now it is time to implore again … sacrifice, resistance, victory morale to undertake the following tasks of this fight,” he said, adding that some economic restrictions will be lifted after Easter.

Sánchez also reiterated his support for the launch of a joint debt issue by the members of the euro zone as a way to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus, an idea defended by Spain and Italy, but rejected by Germany and other northern members of the group.

“Let no one be wrong. The Government of Spain is going to work, it is going to defend and it is never going to give up on ‘Eurobonds’, because that is solidarity, that is Europe. And, of course, the determination (…) is total and absolute, “he said.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain rose to 11,744 on Saturday – the second highest in the world after Italy – but the 809 people who died from the disease in the last day were less than 932 on Friday and 950 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.

That represented a 7.4% increase in total deaths, about a third of the rate of increase of about 20% recorded a week ago.

For its part, the total number of registered cases amounted to 124,736 on Saturday, compared to 117,710 on Friday, according to the ministry, 5.97% more, which is also a lower rate than the 6.78% rise the day before. , when Spain surpassed Italy in the total number of infections for the first time.

(Report by Graham Keeley, Michael Gore and Elena Rodríguez; additional report by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; written by Jessica Jones; edited in Spanish by Aida Peláez and Carlos Serrano)