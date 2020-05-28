Spain It will expand its lack of confidence as of Monday, and 70% of the population will be able to go to restaurants or the swimming pool, the authorities announced Thursday.

The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, stated at a press conference that the evolution of the data is “very good”, despite “small outbreaks” of contagion that are “very controlled”.

During the last 24 hours, 38 new deaths and 182 cases were registered. The totals are constantly reviewed to avoid duplication, amounting to 27,119 deaths and 237,906 confirmed cases by PCR-type tests.

Spain started on May 11 the lack of confidence, very progressive and divided into several phases, which in principle will run until the end of June.

Starting Monday, various areas of the country will be able to go to phase 2, which allows the use of swimming pools (with limited capacity) and beaches, where a distance of at least two meters must be maintained between each person or group.

Andalusia and the Valencian Community, much of Catalonia and the archipelagos of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands may go to phase 2, announced the Ministry of Health.

Around 70% of Spaniards will go through this phase, which also includes the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls to a third of their capacity, and shopping malls, where 40% of the capacity can enter.

In the second phase also you can eat inside bars and restaurants, and not only on the terraces, as in phase 1.

A third of the population will continue in phase 1 (each phase lasts at least fifteen days), in particular Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the main sources of infection.

The smallest islands in the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, where nearly 45 thousand people live, will pass to phase 3. This stage of de-escalation authorizes the reopening of discotheques, among other measures, with capacity limited to one third of capacity.

