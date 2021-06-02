Spain will donate 15 million vaccines and 50 million euros against covid through the WHO

An employee of the distributor Bidafarma shows the boxes of Moderna’s vaccines against the coronavirus, in Santa Fe (Granada). (Photo: JON NAZCA via REUTERS)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Wednesday that Spain will donate another 15 million vaccines to Latin America within the international solidarity mechanism Covax, with which the contribution committed so far for the region rises to 22.5 million dose.

Sánchez has made this announcement in his speech, through a previously recorded video, at the virtual summit of the Gavi Covax AMC initiative, linked to the World Health Organization (WHO) and aimed at raising funds to distribute 1.8 billion vaccines to countries on process of development.

The Chief Executive recalled Spain’s commitments in the fight against the pandemic and to facilitate vaccination and referred to the Spanish co-leadership in the ACT-Accelerator initiative.

It is an international cooperation instrument that has accelerated the development, production and equitable access to diagnostic tests, treatments and vaccines against covid-19.

After insisting on his maxim that no one will be safe from the pandemic until everyone is, he recalled the defense that Spain has also made in the EU for a solidarity distribution of vaccines and its commitment not only to raising its patents, but to expand its production and improve its distribution.

Only with solidarity can we overcome this crisis Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government

Second package

Sánchez recalled that Spain has already committed 7.5 million doses of vaccines for Latin America as of July, when half of the population is already immunized, but has announced a significant increase in this donation.

Specifically, it has advanced that Spain will send 15 million more vaccines to the Latin American region, bringing the total to 22.5 million doses by the end of 2021.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.