MADRID, Jun 22 (.) – The Spanish government wants to decide this week in which countries travel restrictions will be maintained by reopening tourism after the state of alarm about the coronavirus, the health minister said on Monday.

Salvador Illa told Cadena SER that the second most visited nation in the world will discuss with the partners of the European Union (EU) the possibility of allowing the entry of travelers from outside the continent.

He added that authorities have identified some small new outbreaks of coronavirus, but that they are under control. Spain, one of the most affected nations, has registered 246,272 confirmed cases and 28,323 deaths.

