Spain will begin the defense of the Davis Cup against Ecuador

Spain will start defending the title of the Davis cup against Ecuador on Friday, November 26 at the Madrid Arena of the Casa de Campo and two days later he will face Russia within group A, according to the competition calendar confirmed this Tuesday by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

With a multi-site format for the first qualifiers for the first time in three different cities, Madrid (Spain), Innsbruck (Austria) and Turin (Italy), the clashes will begin on Thursday, November 25.

On that date in Madrid they will face Canada and Sweden (Group B); in Innsbruck the French team will face the Czech Republic (Group C) and in Turin Australia and Croatia (Group D) will play.

The three host countries will debut the next day with the duel between Spain and Ecuador in the Spanish capital; the Austria-Serbia tie in Innsbruck and the Italy versus the United States in Turin.

The group stage will be completed on November 27 and 28 and the quarterfinals will begin on Monday, November 29. The semifinals will be on November 3 and 4 and the final on the 5th.

All the qualifying rounds will be played from 4:00 p.m. (CET) and will consist of two singles matches and one doubles.

Each of the three venues will host two competition groups during the initial phase. Innsbruck and Turin will also host a quarter-final match and Madrid the remaining two, in addition to the two semi-finals and the final.

The director of the Davis Cup finals, Albert CostaHe assured that “the qualifying calendar has been carefully designed to guarantee a level playing field for all participants, including those who will have to travel due to their advancement in the elimination phase.”

“There will be equality in all groups and, without a doubt, all the matches will be very exciting. The teams plan to bring their best players and we are absolutely sure that it will be an event that will put a spectacular close to the annual tennis season”, he pointed.

== Venues and Groups

. Madrid Arena, Madrid

Group A: Spain, Russia, Ecuador

B Group: Canada, Kazakhstan, Sweden

Quarter finals: winner group A-runner-up B and winner group B-runner-up A

Semifinals and final

. Olympia-Halle, Innsbruck (AUT)

Group C: France, Great Britain, Czech Republic

Group F: Serbia, Germany, Austria

Quarterfinals: winner group C-winner group F

. Pala Alpitour Arena, Turin (ITA)

Group D: Croatia, Australia, Hungary

Group E: United States, Italy, Colombia

Quarter-finals: winner group D-winner group E.