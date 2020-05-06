The Spanish economy It will be the fifth of the advanced world that more wealth will lose in the next two years, according to the economic forecasts of the European Commission known this Wednesday. Spain will recover in 2021 7% of GDP which is going to be lost this year, 9.4% according to Brussels, which places it only behind Italy, Finland, Iceland and Norway. Among the 19 countries that make up the eurozone, only Italy and Finland will perform worse than Spain in 2020 and 2021.

The Spanish government forecast is that GDP will fall 9.2% this year and 6.8% next year. The President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, he assured in the last Saturday press conference during the state of alarm that Spanish GDP would not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, something that was clarified the following day by the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero.

Brussels limits its analysis to this year and next, 2021, and leaves Spain not only the third country in the world where GDP will fall the most in 2020 but as one of the longest it will take to recover from the most advanced in the world. Even Greece, for which Brussels expects a drop this year higher than Spain, will grow more than our country in 2021.

The worst stop will be Italy, one of the most affected by the coronavirus in terms of the number of infections and deaths. According to the Commission, the Italian economy will fall 9.5% this year, the second largest in the world behind Greece, and next year will grow 6.5%.

The North

After Italy, Iceland and Finland they will be the next to lose more wealth in two years. Finland’s GDP will drop this year by 6.3% this year and will increase by 3.7% in 2021, while in the case of Iceland the drop will be 5% this year and it will recover 2.4% next year.

Norway It will be the fourth country that will behave worse than Spain in the next two years. It will yield 5.5% this year and grow 3% in 2021.

The Spanish economy will lose more wealth due to the coronavirus crisis than, for example, United States, a country that has suffered a higher number of infections and deaths, and that UK or Japan. In the case of the US, its economy will fall 6.5% this year but will recover 4.9%. UK GDP will decline 8.3% this year and rise 6% in 2020.

Brussels highlights in its report that the Spanish and Italian economies will be the most affected by the pandemic due to its structure of the labor market, dominated by the temporary employment in Spain, and at tourism weight and businesses based on contact between people. In addition, he points out, in the case of Spain it is also important that the business sector is dominated by small and medium enterprises, more vulnerable to the crisis.