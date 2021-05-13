Spain will be the factory of the small electric car of SEAT and Volkswagen

To César what belongs to César, and to SEAT what belongs to SEAT. Yes, the firm may not have too much Spanish in its mechanics or tuning, since the consortium germinated by the Volkswagen Group has “Germanized” each and every one of its subsidiaries, but that does not mean that the initials of SEAT continue meaning the same as when it was created and that its members take place in Martorell. It is precisely for this reason that SEAT’s first 100% electric -which will also make an appearance at Volkswagen- will be irrevocably manufactured in Spainas confirmed by the Government.

We know that the SEAT Mii Electric occupies this position, but it was a few months ago when the local firm announced that its first model born from the modular MEB platform would arrive in 2025. In other words, SEAT is kneading the ground to conceive an electric car completely from scratch, without the need to resort to an existing model.

For the moment, the native house maintains an overwhelming silence in this regard, leaving us with a mere sketch that advances a car that will be able to benefit from different currents in its final development phase. Be that as it may, we are not here today to predict the features of SEAT’s electric, but to analyze the decision that this model of great importance for the brand will be built in Spanish territory, like the hypothetical Volkswagen ID.1 that will have a lot to do with this new scion.

This has been confirmed today by the Government, specifically the Minister of Industry, Commerce and TourismReyes Maroto, who has indicated that the Volkswagen electric will be manufactured in Landaben, Pamplona, ​​where vehicles such as the Volkswagen Polo are already being developed. Since this event has been made official, it is expected that the electric counterpart courtesy of SEAT will take place in Martorell, as is the case with the Ibiza despite sharing innumerable elements with the German utility vehicle.

With this premise, both factories have a margin of four years to adapt their facilities in order to give life to an electric car. The details at the moment are incongruous, but they will settle in the market with different mechanical grades that will vary power and autonomy. What’s more, It is also expected that both Volkswagen and CUPRA will do the same with this future member and offer sports versions which, in the case of the Teutonic brand, will be under the surname GTX.

Thus, both entities will be able to establish electric mobility more firmly and allow Spain to be more present in this framework that is experiencing so much boom. The four-year wait begins to get shorter every day, and it will only be a matter of time that we know more details about these future electric twins.

Latest related videos on Diariomotor