Spain will be seeded in the draw

04/02/2021 at 1:08 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish team will be seeded in the Eurobasket 2022 draw, to be held on April 29 in Berlin, together with Serbia, Greece and France, as announced by FIBA.

Spain, second in the FIBA ​​world ranking behind the United States, accumulates six consecutive podiums in the Eurobasket. In the last edition, held in 2017, he won the bronze medal after defeating Russia (93-85) in Juan Carlos Navarro’s last match as an international.

The Eurobasket 2022 draw It will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin and can be followed live on the FIBA ​​YouTube channel.

Germany is one of four organizers of a tournament that is also hosted by the Czech Republic, Georgia and Italy. The final phase of the championship will be held in Berlin.

Eurobasket 2022 will feature four groups of six teams that will be played in Cologne, Milan, Tbilisi and Prague. The four best-ranked teams in each group will go to the round of 16.

So are the draw drums

Pot 1: Spain, Serbia, Greece and France

Pot 2: Lithuania, Russia, Italy and the Czech Republic

Pot 3: Poland, Croatia, Turkey and Slovenia

Pot 4: Germany, Ukraine, Finland and Georgia

Pot 5: Belgium, Hungary, Israel and Great Britain

Pot 6: Bosnia, the Netherlands, Estonia and Bulgaria.