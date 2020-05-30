The Government will foreseeably approve next Tuesday the second edition of the Moves Plan, to promote electric and alternative mobility, which is estimated to have a budget of 65 million euros and will give aid of up to 5,500 euros to the purchase of electric cars.

According to sources in the sector, the intention of the Executive is to give the green light in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday to the Incentives Program for Efficient and Sustainable Mobility (Moves), which, as the main novelty, in addition to the larger budget, is expected to leave As an option, scrapping an old model to obtain the incentive to buy a new electric model.

These sources indicated that the obligation to scrap an old car if you want to access the aid of the Moves Plan was the main stumbling block so that the funds of the first program were not depleted, since it is the companies and public organizations that buy most of of electric cars, but in a renting regime, so they cannot cancel any car in exchange.

In this way, this new program to promote alternative mobility will come to light after the launch of the vice-president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, last February.

40% over budget

The Moves II, announced by Ribera, will foreseeably have a budget 40% higher than the previous edition (45 million euros) and the intention is that it establish aid for the acquisition of alternative energy vehicles, as well as for the installation of points of recharge for electric cars, for the installation of electric bicycle loan systems and for the implementation of transportation plans to work in companies.

Natural and legal persons, as well as self-employed persons, communities of owners and the public sector may receive the subsidies included in the new Moves Plan, while their management will be carried out by the autonomous communities in coordination with the Institute for Diversification and Savings of Energy (IDAE).

Through this new program to support ‘green’ mobility, the Government will offer aid for the acquisition of alternative vehicles that will range, in principle, between 4,000 euros and 5,500 euros, depending on whether or not a old vehicle.

In addition, the flexibility in the allocation of funds between the different lines that are subsidized will be expanded: the acquisition of cars, recharging infrastructures, shared electric bicycle systems and measures contained in transport-to-work plans.

It is also intended to raise the maximum limit of the total budget of the plan that can be used to purchase cars, which has gone from 50% in the previous edition to 70% in the new Moves. On the other hand, and to facilitate the options of the beneficiaries who want to avail themselves of the aid, the management of the acquisitions by renting will be facilitated.

The approval of the Moves will most likely be accompanied, in turn, by the implementation of the Singular Moves Plan, which aims to encourage innovative initiatives for the integrated management of mobility in the urban and metropolitan areas.

This program also seeks to promote the launch of experimental developments related to electric vehicles. The last edition had a budget of 15 million euros.

