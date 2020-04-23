The Spanish Government will allow children up to 14 years old to play, walk and run on the street for one hour a day from next Sunday, always accompanied by an adult and a maximum of one kilometer from the home, to partially alleviate the mandatory confinement of the population.

Spain Today is 40 days in a state of alarm, which will last at least until May 9, and which entails strong limitations on the movement of people and of commercial, educational, cultural, sports and leisure activities to contain the expansion of COVID-19 .

After almost six weeks of confinement, minors will be able to be on public roads once a day between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., carry their own toys, including balls and scooters, jump, run and exercise, it was announced this Thursday.

However, they will not be able to go to parks or playgrounds to avoid contagion.

An adult can go out with up to three children at the same time that they live with him (generally parents, guardians or older siblings) and he will have to control hygiene and physical separation measures at all times with other people.

The vice president of Social Rights of the Executive, the leftist Pablo Iglesias (Podemos), and the Minister of Health, the socialist Salvador Illa, specified today at a press conference the conditions of the measure, pending approval tomorrow.

Iglesias said that the use of masks is recommended in areas where it is difficult to maintain distance, he asked to avoid the hours of greater presence of people on the streets and common sense to meet the conditions of the exits.

Illa assured that, when making the decision, organizations of pediatricians, psychologists and epidemiologists, among other professionals, were heard.

Last Tuesday, the government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, announced that the children They would only go out to accompany an adult to buy groceries and medicines or to the bank, that is, not to to play nor walk.

This generated an avalanche of criticism due to the risk of contagion in these establishments and because minors could not have a leisure time outdoors, even if it was brief.

Vice President Iglesias apologized to the children Because the government made “mistakes” and “it was not entirely clear” when explaining what the exits will be like, and justified that you can “do things wrong” sometimes when they are “very difficult” decisions.

Iglesias admits “errors” of the Government on the departure of minors and asks for forgiveness

The vice president of Social Rights and 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias, has addressed the minors this Thursday to ask for forgiveness because the Government has “made mistakes” and “it has not been clear” when explaining how they are going to be able to get out of confinement, so that the criticism received was “reasonable”.

In a press conference after the meeting of the Coronavirus Technical Management Committee, he began by asking “apologies” to the children and girls for this rectification and has admitted that the Government “has not communicated well” the decision of the Council of Ministers that, in any case, was pending an order from the Ministry of Health.

That order is the one that he has presented this morning, together with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, in an intervention in which he has assured that the Government will always have “humility and self-criticism” as its hallmark and argue that, In the face of the criticism received, it was necessary to “rectify” and that was what was done.

He pointed out that these criticisms came not only from his party, United We Can, but from “society as a whole” because initially, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the Government “did not explain well” the conditions for the departure of minors.

From there, work began between his department and the Health Department to “clarify” the situation immediately, which led to the appearance that same day in the afternoon of Salvador Illa.

“Mistakes have been made and will continue to be made because we are human and the criticism we received as a government was reasonable,” he said, which required rectification and this was done.

He has also justified that you cannot govern “on automatic pilot” in the face of this unprecedented crisis and it is necessary to have discussions in the Government and work to make decisions, some of them “very quickly” and that they are “very difficult”, so that sometimes you can “do things wrong”.

Iglesias has thanked the minors for their behavior in recent days and for the “so important role” they have played, which “has not been easy”, maintaining the conditions of quarantine for the coronavirus and behaving “very well” in their homes.

For this reason, he has considered that the applause of this Sunday at eight in the afternoon should also be for the children and the girls who have been confined.