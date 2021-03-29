Spain: where to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification on TV and online today, live

Spain He dresses again today, March 28, short to face Georgia on Georgian soil, at the Boris Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi. The match of the second day of B Group of the Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022 It is played today, Sunday, March 28, starting at 18:00 hours (one less if you are in the Canary Islands [17:00]). After the draw against Greece, the Luis Enrique You can’t afford any more stumbling if you want to walk the fast lane to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

A match that will be refereed by the Romanian referee Marian petrescu and that will be televised live and open by TVE’s La1. In addition, the encounter Georgia-Spain will have minute by minute online game comments on the website of OKDIARY with lineups, chances and goals from one hour before the game with all the previous one.

Game Georgia – Spain key to Spanish interests. The first day towards the World Cup left doubts in the team of Luis Enrique. Everything was going well with the goal of Morata but the second half began cloudy with the dubious penalty that would serve the Greeks to equalize the game. Spain lacked reaction and a dose of aim for it to start its journey in a different way, especially playing at home.

Can’t fail Spain on this second day in Tbilisi, where he must beat Georgia and give a coup of identity and level that reinforces the team. It is expected that Lewis Enrique introduce quite a few novelties in your eleven with respect to the first game. Jordi Alba, Busquets, Thiago or Fabián they could go straight to eleven to face the Georgians. It remains to be seen if Sergio Bouquets He starts again after successfully testing himself against Greece. Also the minutes of Bryan Gil and Pedri could increase on this date.

Georgia began their journey to the World Cup with a loss to the other favorite of the group, a Sweden that counts again with Zlatan Ibrahimovic between their ranks. The Swede was an assistant in the Georgians’ first defeat in this knockout group stage. Trained by the mythical French Willy sagnol, the East team will try to hold on to La Roja and use the cons to scare the Spanish team.

The match Georgia – Spain qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022 this is televised Sunday, March 28 via The 1 from TVE from the 18:00 hours and you will also be able to consult all the information of the meeting minute by minute on the website of OKDIARY from one hour before Georgia – Spain with the previous, alignments and comments of the duel with each action, goal or controversy.

Alignments of Georgia – Spain

Georgia: Giorgi Loria, Grigol Chabradze, Guram Kashia, Lasha Dvali, Guram Giorbelidze, Valerian Gvilia, Aburjania, Levan Shengelia, Giorgi Beridze, Otar Kiteishvili and Georges Mikautadze.

Spain: Unai Simón: Llorente, Ramos, Diego Llorente, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Thiago, Fabián; Bryan Gil, Dani Olmo and Morata.