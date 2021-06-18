Spain was not the country that worst protected its toilets

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, official data show that Spain exceeds 3.7 million infected (11th place in the world) and 80,000 deaths (14th position). Some figures that indicate the importance of the coronavirus in the country, but that they permanently banish the sambenito so repeated in 2020 of being the nation that worst managed the pandemic. Now, new data also make fall, or at least qualify, another accusation: that of being the nation that worse protects the toilets.

After the first cases were reported in China and Southeast Asia, the epicenter of the pandemic quickly jumped to Europe. Italy was the first country most affected, but soon Spain ranked first on the continent.

A health care provider treats a covid patient in Barcelona. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

In the spring of 2020, their numbers were record high and the health workers, placed in the front line in the fight against the virus, suffered the consequences severely. In June of that year they accounted for 20% of the positives, however, in the following months, as is logical, these numbers were reduced.

At the end of January 2021 they were already 4.3% of the total and currently the figure is lower. It should be remembered that these workers were considered essential and therefore, the first to get vaccinated between that month of January and March, together with the residents and staff of the centers for the elderly and the large non-institutionalized dependents.

The most recent figures indicate that in Spain they have been infected approximately about 130,000 toilets and about a hundred have died, although the data is difficult to contrast and compare with other nations.

There is no doubt that the country is far from being one of those that has best managed the pandemic, at least in this matter, however, there is another in the continent that presents a much worse scenario. This is the United Kingdom.

Amnesty International, in a report of March 2021, already indicated that on British soil 931 health workers had died, what it supposed 10 times more than in Spain (92), despite the fact that the population of the United Kingdom is not even double that of the Spanish (66 million compared to almost 47). Italy (407 health workers) or the United States (3,507), to name two other examples, also had worse ratios.

Read more

Mural in London in memory of those who died from coronavirus. (photo by Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via .)

Now, the figures from Medscape, a complete database in which thousands of names of health professionals around the world who have lost their lives due to covid are collected, also affect that the United Kingdom it was in this respect the worst country in Europe and the third in the world.

As revealed by Byline Times, the only two countries in Europe that come close to British mortality are Italy and Spain and both have 28% and 46% less incidence respectively, so they are far apart.

The data at a global level also go in the same direction, since the United Kingdom would have the third highest mortality rate among health workers in the world, only surpassed by El Salvador and Mexico. In any case, it must be taken into account that the notification capacity of the countries is not perfect and that in nations very hit by the pandemic, such as India or Brazil, the data they may be completely undervalued.

The estimation of contagions

An example of this occurs precisely with a nation as developed as the United Kingdom itself. Given the high number of deaths among health workers, it would be normal that in reported cases will also widely exceed Spain, Nevertheless, that’s not how it happens.

The most recent research, from May 2021, suggests that at least 77,000 employees of hospitals in England contracted the coronavirus, which is approximately slightly more than half that on Spanish soil.

Health workers in the UK during the pandemic. (Photo by Lynsey Addario / .)

Yet at the same time the records show that about 244,000 toilets (almost a quarter of a million) were absent for causes related to the coronavirus, whether due to illness, quarantine or caring for someone. It seems clear, looking at mortality and absences, that those 77,000 they assume a very low estimate and that the true incidence and number of infections were much higher.

However, it is still almost impossible to accurately quantify in all countries the real figures that the coronavirus has assumed in cases and deaths. It will take a long time to have a more complete photograph, although what is certain right now is that Spain was not the worst country in the world in the protection of toilets, although their figures are not exactly to get chest out of the management.

ON VIDEO I The row of coffins that summarizes the daunting problem that India is experiencing with Covid

More stories that may interest you about the coronavirus: