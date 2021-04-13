Spain wants to unite the industry for its battery manufacturing project

Enlarge

ACD April 13, 2021

The Executive launches the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) and wants the motor industry to join.

The automotive sector will be the first of the industrial sectors to accommodate the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE), which was born with the intention of promoting the transition towards the electric and connected car.

The investment of this plan amounts to 10,000 million euros and from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, led by Minister Reyes Maroto, the Spanish automobile industry has been asked to participate in it.

Objective: create infrastructures and electric and connected cars

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Reyes Maroto

Enlarge

“A first consortium will be created that is open to new partners”, is pointed out from government sources. An appeal with which the ministry aspires to add more companies to the 15 that are already within this project.

This project aims to guarantee “That the necessary infrastructures, facilities and mechanisms exist in Spain to independently and competitively manufacture a complete electric and connected vehicle”In other words, trying to alleviate the Asian dependence on this segment.

Thus, one of the key points of this PERTE lies in the creation of plants dedicated to the manufacture of batteries for electric cars in Spain. Simultaneously, we want to stimulate the manufacture of electric and connected vehicles within our borders and create an ecosystem for the development of the necessary infrastructure, that is, multiply the charging points.

MOVES III plan: everything you need to know

The spearhead of this project is the construction of the first battery factory in Spain, fruit of the collaboration between Seat, Iberdrola and the Government. Still without a definitive location (Aragon, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia or Valencia are outlined as possible venues).

“It is time to lead the change and for this, 10,000 million euros will be mobilized until 2023 in public and private investments throughout the value chain of the automotive sector,” explained Minister Maroto, who added that “the government wants to lead the mobility of the future. The automotive sector has been the one that has presented the most projects to capture. We are facing a unique opportunity for one of the most important industries in the Spanish economy«.