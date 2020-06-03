Spain is working on plans to gradually open its borders to tourists from countries considered safer amid the fight against the coronavirus, possibly starting on June 22, the Ministry of Tourism said on Wednesday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez takes off his mask at the start of Parliament’s session 06/03/2020 Dani Duch / Pool via REUTERS

Photo: .

After losing more than 27,000 lives and months of economic activity to the epidemic, Spain had designated July 1 as the date to reopen to foreign tourism, which represents 12% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government is due to revoke the state of emergency on June 21, meaning that Spaniards will be able to start moving more freely now that the epidemic is receding.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Tourism said that the same will likely begin to apply to some foreigners as of Monday, June 22, or possibly even the day before.

“We want to reactivate and accelerate international mobility, but starting with areas in similar epidemiological situations,” said the spokesman, whose portfolio is also responsible for trade and industry.

Separately, Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said that Germany would revoke a recommendation to avoid travel to Spain as soon as his country lifted restrictions on visitors from abroad.

Officials said Spain agreed that travel protocols should be combined at a European level.

See too:

“He could have been George Floyd,” says mother beside son in protest



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.