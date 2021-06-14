Spain vs Sweden: Lineups for the Eurocup group stage match

The Spanish selection debuts this Monday at the Eurocup against Sweden national team, in the Cartuja Stadium in Seville. Both teams arrive without their leaders for this tournament; however, it has players to give us one of the best matches of the tournament.

Luis Enrique chose to leave David de Gea on the substitute bench and decided on Unai Simón in goal, while up front he will play it with Álvaro Morata, a decision that did not go down very well with the fans.

Spain lineup: Simón, Alba, Laporte, Torres, Llorente, Koke, Rodri, Pedri, Olmo, Torres and Morata.

On the other hand, Sweden that will not have the figure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, puts its hopes in what Alexander Isak, attacker of Real Sociedad, who scored 17 goals in the season, can do.

Sweden lineup: Olsen. Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson, Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg and Isak,