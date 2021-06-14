SPAIN VS SWEDEN, EURO 2020, GROUP PHASE, TODAY, JUNE 14

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Spain vs Sweden, in mourning corresponding to the group stage of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Monday, June 14.

Spain’s participation in Euro 2020 closes the first part of a tumultuous cycle of renewal of the Spanish team that began after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

It started with coach Luis Enrique, who finally stepped aside due to personal problems. He was taken over by Robert Moreno, then his assistant, who later ended up being effective in the position.

However, after the death of Luis Enrique’s daughter due to cancer, the position was offered to him again.

Spain will play before Sweden in the Cartujo Stadium in Seville at 2:00 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Euro 2020 group stage

United States: 2:00 p.m. (ET) / 12:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 14:00

Ecuador: 14:00

Colombia: 14:00

Peru: 14:00

Argentina: 15:00

Chile: 14:00

