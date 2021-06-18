Spain vs Poland: Schedule, channel where to watch and probable line-ups of the Euro 2021 match

The Selection of Spain receives Poland at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, in a duel on date 2 of Euro 2021 to be played at 1:00 p.m. Mexico City, by transmission through the SKY Sports channels.

The team commanded by coach Luis Enrique, seeks their first victory in the competition after drawing in their presentation in the cup, with zero scores against the Swedish team.

For its part, the team led by attacker Robert Lewandowski, wants to add its first units and leave the bottom of Group E, after falling on the first day against Slovakia 2 goals to 1

The Red Fury is suffering a lot on the attack, as they do not have a strong forward, so their best men are Ferran Torres, Pedri and Alvaro Morata, while Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczęsny stand out for their rivals.

Probable lineups:

Spain: De Gea (P), M. Llorente, A. Laporte, P. Torres, J.Alva, Koke, Rodri, Pedri, F. Torres, Á, Morata and D. Olmo.

Poland: W. Szczęsny (P), B. Bereszyński, K. Glik, J. Bednarek, K. Świderski, K. Jóźwiak, M. Klich, M. Rybus, K. Linetty, R. Lewandowski, and P. Zieliński.

