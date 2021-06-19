Spain vs Poland: Official lineups of the group E match at Euro 2021

The Selection of Spain receives Poland in mourning of Group E, in search of adding his first victory against Robert Lewandowski’s team, in a match to be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

The team led by coach Luis Enrique, goes with his best men on the field in search of their first victory in the competition, after drawing in their presentation against the Swedish team.

For its part, the Polish team is obliged to win this duel, if it wishes to continue in the fight for a place in the second round of the competition, after falling 2 goals to 1 against Slovakia on the first day.

Spain comes out as the great favorite in this meeting. since it has a selection with more well-known players and for playing at home, but Poland and Robert Lewandowski will seek to surprise and break the pool.

Alignments of Spain vs Poland:

Spain: U. Simon (P), M. Llorente, A. Laporte, P. Torres, J. Alba, Koke, Rodri, Pedri, G. Moreno, Á, Morata and D. Olmo.

Poland: W. Szczęsny (P), B. Bereszyński, J. Bednarek, K. Świderski, K. Jóźwiak, M. Klich, Moder, M. Rybus, K. Linetty, R. Lewandowski, and P. Zieliński.

