Spain vs Kosovo live online

Minute 36. 🎯🇪🇸 GOOOOOOOL OF SPAIN! GOOOOOOL OF FERRÁN TORRES! Pedri opens for the entrance through the peak of the Ferrán area, who crosses with a powerful shot and puts the second. SPAIN 2-0 KOSOVO.

Minute 33. 🎯🇪🇸 GOOOOOOOL OF SPAIN! GOOOOOOL FROM DANI OLMO! Repeat with a goal from Leipzig to put Spain ahead. Second play that ends with Alba’s pass to Olmo in the large area and puts it to the opposite squad. SPAIN 1-0 KOSOVO.

Minute 30. Opportunity for Kosovo! Save Íñigo Martínez a clear opportunity! Rashica controlled a long ball, faced Unai up front, who came out of his goal and the center-back appeared to scrape the ball.

Minute 22. Great action from Morata who is about to score! He catches her on her back in the area, turns out and hits her, but deflects Ujkani on the ground.

Minute 19. He was trying to surprise Kosovo with a ball over the goal looking for Rashica in Unai’s area. Recover Eric Garcia.

Minute 18. Pedri’s very closed center that goes directly into the hands of Ujkani.

Minute 15. Total dominance of Spain, although without much danger. Koke hit it now, but a Kosovar defender takes over and ends up in a corner.

Minute 8. Morata hits the near post and there will be a corner for Spain.

Minute 6. Hurries the bottom line Ferran, who gets the pass of death. Morata passed by and Pedri, from behind, did not arrive.

Minute 4. Dani Olmo’s distant shot, looking for a similar play as the goal against Georgia. The ball goes off very wide.

Minute 2. Kosovo’s first approach. Bad center from afar from Aliti, who goes down the baseline.

Minute 1. STARTS THE MATCH! The Balkan team puts the ball into play. SPAIN 0-0 KOSOVO.

20:43. The hymn of Spain in La Cartuja! Everything ready for the qualifying game to start for him World Cup 2022.

20:40. Everything ready in La Cartuja de Sevilla for the match between Spain and Kosovo. Players from both teams jump onto the pitch!

20:33. Kosovo is presented as one of the last teams to join UEFA and FIFA, in 2016. Without yet having the recognition of many countries -among them Spain- comes to the game with aspirations to complicate the Selection. In the qualifying phase for Euro 2021, the first for a continental event they played, they had options to qualify until the last minute, finishing third in a group that made up England, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Montenegro.

20:25. Jesús Casas, second to Luis Enrique, speaks for TVE about the substitution of Sergio Ramos. Ensures that the absence of the captain in the eleven of Spain it is due – again – to a technical decision and that is fine, that it does not have any problem.

20:20. Spain is measured today at Kosovo in the game that closes this international break in March. The Selection has four points after the dispute of the first two days of Group B of the qualifying phase for the World Cup 2022. The victory is presented as vital, since Sweden, our great rival in the group, aspires to make full of victories against the other three teams in the group.

20:15. Today’s is Luis Enrique’s last test before giving the final list for the Euro 2021. Today’s eleven can be sensed as one quite similar to the one we will see in the continental event next June, although Ramos and some other absence in this call due to injury point to being headlines in the Euro.

20:11. Up to four changes presents Luis Enrique today in the eleventh of Spain. They fall, regarding the game against Georgia: Porro, Diego Llorente, Fabian and Bryan Gil, which is low. Marcos Llorente -who repeats on the side- enters his place Íñigo Martínez, Koke and Olmo.

20:05. Two important novelties were expected in the eleven: the presence of Bouquets and Gerard Moreno. Luis Enrique decides not to start any of them, despite the fact that they are in perfect condition according to the coach himself. Ramos is again a substitute for the second consecutive game and after having agreed 45 minutes against Greece.

19:59. There are also already eleven of Kosovo. The Balkans come out with: Ujkani; Vojvoda, Dreshevic, Aliti; Hadegjonaj, Halimi, Celina, Kryeziu, Kolollo; Muriqi and Rashica.

19:52. We already know the eleventh of Spain! There are surprises! Sergio Ramos will start again from the bench. Luis Enrique goes out in La Cartuja with: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Eric García, Íñigo Martínez, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Ferrán, Olmo and Morata.

7:45 pm. Good afternoon! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Spain-Kosovo! Third and last game of the international break in March for the Spanish team, which will seek a new victory in the qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup 2022. La Cartuja will be the setting for the match, which will begin at 8:45 p.m.

Spain comes to the game after coming back in the discount against Georgia, in a bad game, which adds to the bad feelings with which they started against Greece in the match played last Wednesday in Granada. With seven points, she is second in Group B and today she has the obligation to get ahead of Sweden -which rests- so as not to seriously complicate his options of being in Qatar.

The main doubt is in the presence of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Moreno at eleven. In principle, the captain is available to play today, although he did not play in Georgia due to an alleged technical decision that does not convince. In attack, Gerard Moreno, Spain’s top scorer of the season, is aiming for the start, after not having played in either of the two previous games.

In front, the weak selection of Kosovo, a country not recognized by Spain. Affiliated with UEFA and FIFA since 2016, they face their second qualifying round for a World Cup, although with hardly any chances of qualifying. With selections from the size of Sweden and Spain, Their greatest aspiration is to try to be third, since only a debacle of one of the two greats of the group would allow them to fight for second place, something that they were close to achieving on the way to the European Championship that will be played next summer.