Spain vs. England, tonight in Barcelona

The Palau Olímpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona will be the scene tonight from 8:00 p.m. to one of the best evenings that have been held in Spain in recent years. Sandor Martín and Andoni Gago, two of the three current Spanish European champions, will be able to exhibit their respective European titles thanks to Hearn’s bet, who thanks to the support of DAZN does not depend on the now non-existent box office.

These will be the fighting:

4 × 2 Welterweight

April Hunter 66,200 kg (UK, 2-0, 0 KO) vs. Elsa Hemat 65,000 kg (France, 1-3, 0 KO)

6 × 3 Super Lightweight

Luke Willis 63,500 kg (UK, 9-0, 1 KO) vs. Ricardo Fernández «Mateo» 63,100 kg (Spain, 9-5, 0 KO)

6 × 3 Featherweight

Bernard Angelo Torres 57.800 kg (Norway, 13-0, 5 KO) vs. Anuar Salas 59,300 kg (Colombia, 20-8-1 12 KO)

10 × 3 Super welterweight

Kerman Lejarraga 69,650 kg (Spain, 31-2, 24 KO) vs. Jez Smith 69,500 kg (UK, 12-2-1, 5 KO)

12 × 3 Featherweight. European championship

Andoni Gago 56,600 kg (Spain, 24-3-3, 7 KO) vs. Gavin McDonnell 56,600 kg (UK, 22-2-2, 6 KO)

12 × 3 Super light weight. European championship

Sandor Martín 63,400 kg (Spain, 37-2, 13 KO) vs. Kay Prosper 63,300 kg (UK, 14-1-1, 7 KO)

So are the bets:

The victory of Sandor is paid at € 1.06 per euro wagered, while that of Prosper at € 9.00, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

The victory of Gago is paid at € 3.75 per euro wagered, while that of McDonnell at € 1.30, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

The victory of Lejarraga is paid at € 1.16 per euro wagered, while that of Smith at € 5.00, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.