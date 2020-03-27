There are dates that are not forgotten, indelible moments in the minds of all basketball fans that endure in history as moments that determined a turning point in this sport. Fortunately, there are many in Spain, but one of the first and most important was the one that occurred June 1, 1983. National sport, like the country, was leaving behind the shadows and precariousness of many years past and found national heroes in pioneers capable of elevating sports competitiveness to a higher status. The Eurobasket 1983 held in France was the clear demonstration that there was a generation of players called to glory, achieved in Nantes that day by achieving what seemed impossible: winning the almighty USSR.

Continental and world champion, the Soviet team functioned as a perfect cog and was an unforgettable selection of talents, seasoned with the strongest discipline of the country’s political movement. A young man Arvydas Sabonis 19-year-old was making his presentation in society in a championship where he was amazed, but in which he was stopped in the semifinals by a legendary team. Chicho Sibilio, Epi, Fernando Romay, Juan Antonio Corbalán, Ignacio Solozábal, Juanma López Iturriaga, Joan Creus, Fernando Martín and company, faced an appointment that was taken within the selection as the ideal moment to give a coup.

Spain lost the opening game of the championship to Italy 75-74, but reacted brilliantly, then defeating Yugoslavia (90-91), France (73-75), Sweden (81-76) and Greece (100-79). Almost all matches at the limit where the collective’s courage and emotional intelligence, as well as individual talents capable of degreasing cumbersome encounters, made Spain re-measure Yugoslavia in the quarterfinals and took out that untamed grip to win by 94-95. With the country already mobilized before the feat of a charismatic group and transmitting unmatched feelings, the team faced a semifinal duel in which the top favorite was the USSR.

The party was worth seeing again years later; Even without the triple line established, the style of play was radically different from the current one and Martín offered solutions under the board perfectly complemented by Romay. Both Real Madrid centers achieved 16 and 10 points, respectively, demanding a lot of defense from a Sabonis who finished with 26 points, but had nightmares with Fernando’s struggle in the paint. Arvydas was seconded by Jovaisa (16), Belostenny (15), Mychkine (13) and Chomicius (12), but the USSR lacked bench depth to compete with a splendid national team under the leadership of Corbalán.

Sibilio and Epi They were the scoring leaders in a heart-stopping game resolved with a second basket. Spain had the advantage in the final minutes, but a poor percentage in book shots made it to the last 43 seconds with a score of 92-93. Spain had the ball and was obliged to score to certify the victory, so it sped up the possession in an attack lacking clairvoyance. Solozábal bounced, Jiménez did not even look at the hoop when receiving and everyone felt the weight of responsibility. Until one of those special players appeared every so often. Juan Antonio San Epifanio reaching for the ball with just 6 seconds to go before possession, he circumvented and rose at the elbow of the painting with a sublime elegance that stopped time and the hearts of fans.

Clean basket and accomplished feat. Spain signed one of those victories that are remembered for posterity and anticipate future feats such as the silver medal in Los Angeles 1984. In the final of the Eurobasket 1983Villalta, Mecchiano and Meneghin’s Italy won by 105-96 and took advantage of the accumulated fatigue and hangover from the success of the Spanish team to one who left Nantes with a silver around his neck, but with the feeling that they had changed the course of the history of this sport.

.