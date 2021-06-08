Spain Under 21 will play against Lithuania after overcoming the PCR

06/07/2021 at 9:52 PM CEST

The positive for Covid that Sergio Busquets gave has caused an important change of plans in Las Rozas and, above all, a chain of PCR tests for all those who make up the expeditions of the absolute and the U-21, who will finally be the one who is measured to Lithuania in the second friendly to prepare for the European Championship. All the members of La Rojita have tested negative and will be on the Butarque lawn this Tuesday at 8:45 p.m.

All the players, as well as the members of the coaching staff, led by Luis de la Fuente, have passed the tests this Monday and there is no problem for this international friendly to be played. The first idea of ​​the Spanish Federation was to cancel the match, but UEFA requires two friendlies to be played before the start of the continental tournamentSo the solution was for the U21 players to face the Lithuanians. Before, yes, they have had to pass a PCR.

In fact, once this test has been passed, this Monday night they will train in Las Rozas to prepare for this match. Before, in addition, the coach of La Rojita, Luis de la Fuente, offers a press conference to talk about the meeting and all the commotion caused by the positive of Sergio Busquets. The members of the senior team have also all tested negative.