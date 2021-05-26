Spain under-21 trains in groups after a positive in coronavirus

05/26/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Spanish under-21 team trained this Wednesday in different groups and with all the exercises in the open air after a positive case of coronavirus was known during the morning of a soccer player that forced to delay the trip to Maribor (Slovenia) to Saturday, for the dispute of the second phase of the European of the category that starts on Monday.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) reported that the rest of the members of the expedition have tested negative in two PCR tests, but even so a protocol that includes preparatory sessions to be carried out in groups.

In addition, the Spanish under-21 team carried out the usual physical preparation before training on the grass of the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas and not in the gym, as usual.

The identity of the soccer player who has tested positive, and that it is already isolated, has not been revealed so far And it won’t be until his replacement is announced that it becomes known. This will be known when the new member of the expedition tests negative for coronavirus in all the relevant tests, something that, according to EFE, will happen on the night of this Wednesday or during the morning of this Thursday.

With these particularities, Luis de la Fuente continued to prepare for the quarter-final match against Croatia that will take place on Monday 31st at 18:00 (16:00 GMT) in Maribor.