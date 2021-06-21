Spain trains to prepare for the decisive match against Slovakia

06/21/2021 at 12:29 PM CEST

The Spanish team continues to train with the eyes on the decisive match against Slovakia. After the second consecutive draw in this European Championship against Poland, Luis Enrique’s men have to win next Wednesday to move on.

This same Monday morning, just before starting the session, the internationals have taken the official photo.

With all the players available after Busquets returned, although he was left out against Poland, the coach seems to be testing certain changes for Wednesday. One of them, It could be the ownership of the Barça footballer.

Today the Chelsea center-back also appears before the media, César Azpilicueta.