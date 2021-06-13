Spain trains in group for the first time since the positive of Busquets

06/12/2021

On at 21:29 CEST

The Spanish selection begins the final ‘sprint’ in preparation to debut in the Eurocup. This Saturday, the ‘Roja’ has exercised in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas with the presence of Diego Llorente after his negative for coronavirus. It was the first collective session since last Sunday, when Sergio Busquets’ positive caused an earthquake in the concentration of Luis Enrique’s team.

The other main novelty of the session was the presence of Adama Traoré, who arrived in Las Rozas on May 31 with muscular discomfort. In principle, the one from L’Hospitalet will receive medical discharge next Monday and will be available to the coach for the match against Sweden, in which Spain will try to start its journey in the highest continental competition in the best possible way.

Training started around 6.30 pm and, consequently, the ‘Red’ players learned of Christian Eriksen’s collapse when they finished exercising. At that time, the Danish midfielder he had already regained consciousness and his state of health, according to official news, was not in danger. Both the Federation and the National Team have used their official profiles on the networks to send a message of encouragement and affection to the footballer.

The Spanish selection will carry out this Sunday, in La Cartuja (6.30pm), his last training session before debuting in the Eurocup. On Monday, the same day of the game, Luis Enrique’s men are not scheduled to do any session, or activation. The objective is to arrive in the best possible conditions at the match against Sweden to try to score the first three points of the group stage.