The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the referral to the Cortes of the preliminary draft Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition, which contemplates that from 2040 it will not be possible to register vehicles that emit carbon dioxide (CO2), whether diesel, gasoline or gas, in Spain , hybrid or gas.

This was announced by the fourth vice-president of the Government and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers was held, in which the parliamentary procedure of the preliminary project that seeks to achieve emissions neutrality in Spain no later than 2050.

Ribera explained that the draft Law makes clear what the Government wants as a country, transmitting “a solid message” of how they intend to contribute to the Europe they want. “We cannot go back to the previous model,” he assured.

“It lays the foundations for sustainable mobility, allowing the mobility sector, key in our value chain, to take advantage of the opportunities of a market that increasingly demands safe and clean mobility options,” he stressed, while highlighting that mobility is a sector that the Executive must “accompany”.

“What this preliminary draft does is collect letter by letter the commitment of the European Union,” said Ribera, who expressed his impression that there may be parliamentary groups that want to go “faster”.

However, he qualified as “guarantee” to go hand in hand with community decisions because it offers an “interesting” market dimension in facilitating the transformation of a sector “fundamental” for the economy, for the industrial system and for employment. .

Consultation with the sector

The draft Law contemplates the objective that from 2040 no new passenger cars and commercial vehicles emitting CO2 will be sold, for which the Government will consult with the automotive sector on the measures it will implement to boost the penetration of vehicles without direct CO2 emissions.

The 2040 horizon as the deadline represents the first step established in this Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition to achieve that in 2050 the Spanish car park does not emit CO2.

Ribera, who confirmed that in 2050 it will not be possible to circulate with cars that emit CO2, however, indicated that from 2023 the municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants will be able to establish low-emission areas in which “it is not ruled out” that entry to combustion vehicles.

Government sources explained that there is no prohibition on the table and that the forecast is to continue giving aid to the acquisition of electric vehicles and to the installation of charging points until 2025, due to the difference between the purchase price of an electric model with one with combustion engine.

These sources stressed that, between 2023 and 2027, it is estimated that there will be a parity in the prices of the two technologies, although they stressed that once electric cars are cheaper, this aid will not be necessary.

In this way, the Executive will establish objectives for the penetration of vehicles with “zero or low emissions” of direct carbon dioxide for the 2030 exercise in the whole of the Spanish car park.

Municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and island territories will introduce mitigation measures in urban planning planning to reduce emissions from mobility, including the establishment of low-emission areas no later than 2023, as well as measures to promote movements on foot, bicycle and other means of active transport.

In addition, the document highlights that, in accordance with the clean mobility regulations approved by the European Union and with the subsequent revisions and improvements agreed, both the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will have the possibility of requesting the implementation of measures to promote the clean mobility, as well as the restriction of the circulation in its territory of polluting cars and vans.

Charge of charging points at service stations

Among the measures included in the preliminary draft Law is also that service stations that sell more than 10 million liters of fuel per year will have to install “at least” an electric recharge infrastructure with a power equal to or greater than 50 kilowatts. (kW) that must provide service within 21 months from the entry into force of this Law.

On their side, the owners of the fuel and fuel supply facilities, with an aggregate annual sales volume in 2019 greater than or equal to 5 million liters and less than 10 million liters, will install, for each of these facilities, at least one infrastructure for electric recharging with a power equal to or greater than 50 kW, which must provide service within 27 months.

Since 2021, new service stations or those that are reformed will have to install, regardless of their sales volume, at least one electrical recharging infrastructure with a power equal to or greater than 50 kW in direct current, which must provide service from the start in operation of the installation.

.