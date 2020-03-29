A total of 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) will arrive in Spain this Sunday on a plane from the Czech Republic in response to the government’s request to NATO for the allies to supply medical supplies with which to deal with COVID- 19.

The plane that transports it, a C-130, is scheduled to land in the afternoon at Torrejón Air Base, where it will be received by the Secretary of State of Spain Global, Manuel Muñiz, and General José Pérez, from the Support Command Army Logistics (MALE).

The request was made last Monday to the Atlantic Alliance Euro-Atlantic Center for Disaster Response Coordination and included material such as disposable gowns, respirators, surgical masks and protective equipment.

Last Tuesday, a plane from China with more than 100 tons of medical supplies, including respirators and millions of face masks, landed in the Czech Republic to help combat COVID-19.

The flight was managed by the Czech Government through NATO’s International Strategic Air Transport Solution, a program currently involving nine allied countries: the Czech Republic, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia.