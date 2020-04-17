Spain plans to pay a basic monthly income to about one million of the country’s poorest families to help them cope with the impact of the new coronavirus, Social Security Minister José Luis Escrivá said on Friday.

Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá 1/14/2020 REUTERS / Susana Vera

Photo: .

Those receiving the basic income, to be approved by the cabinet in May, will have incentives to find work, such as permission to combine the monthly amount with the wages of a new job for a certain period, Escrivá told COPE radio station.

“Without incentives to find a job, there is a temptation to exhaust wages and not look at the job market,” he said.

It has not yet been decided how much will be paid per month and Escrivá declined to say how much it would cost the government, although he said the measure would be financed with new public debt.

He added that up to a fifth of Spanish families have an income of less than 246 euros per month.

The Socialist Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Pode, agreed in January to create basic income as part of its four-year program, although the Covid-19 crisis has changed priorities.

Escrivá said it would take weeks for government bureaucracy to start paying for the new benefit.

The Spanish economy lost 900,000 jobs during the first two weeks of a quarantine imposed on March 14 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, again bringing the official number of unemployed to the level of three years ago.

See too:

Coronavirus: afraid of covid-19, owners in the Middle East abandon pets

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

