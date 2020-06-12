The Government has promoted the creation of 11 other production lines for surgical masks, in addition to the four start-ups following the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis and that will allow lto manufacture in Spain of more than 100 million masks at a price lower than that existing in the international market.

This was announced this Wednesday by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, during his first intervention in the Senate Industry Committee since this last legislature began, which has been delayed by the exceptional situation created by the pandemic.

Maroto explained that the first four lines launched with the coordination of the CMondragon organization involved the large-scale production of four lines, three of them managed by Bexen Medical and the fourth by the Military Defense Pharmacy in Burgos, which manufacture 10 million units.

To these projects will be added “soon” 11 more new production lines capable of manufacturing at full capacity more than 50 million masks per month, to supply the national market, with the expectation that, in a few weeks, more than 100 million units will be made per month.

“It is an achievement of all, shared, and that is allowing us to give tranquility to the population so that at this time, when we are obliged to use the mask, we can count on the peace of mind that we have our market supplied: we have masks in pharmacies and supermarkets no supply problems “, has asserted.

Strategic reserves for health crises

The minister has taken stock of the almost three months that have already passed since the declaration of the state of alarm, remembering that the first great objective of the current crisis was to control the disease with the same direction, coordination and union of all institutions.

He also explained that the first actions were aimed at strengthening the capacities of equipment and essential goods such as masks, gloves, respirators and other basic products for any health crisis.

The aim was to create strategic reserves capable of dealing with any outbreak or possible next epidemics, without having to depend on the outside, an objective in which associations and companies collaborated.

Regarding the economic impulse promulgated by the Ministry of Industry, the minister has indicated that sThey have mobilized 2,000 million euros pTo finance exporting companies, as well as the deferral of taxes that have benefited 400,000 SMEs with a total of 2,334 million euros.