Spain to leave Afghanistan in September after Biden’s announcement

The Spanish troops will leave Afghanistan 20 years after the attacks of September 11, 2001, along with the rest of the NATO countries, an organization to which Spain has belonged since 1982. The decision was taken after Biden’s announcement to withdraw his own military in the region. The United States has fulfilled “its objective” and “it is time to end the longest war” that the country has faced, the US president pointed out this Wednesday.

“Spain will synchronize the departure of the troops from Afghanistan with the United States and the allied countries, which have decided to coincide the end of the Resolute Support mission with the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York”, have announced on the Twitter account of the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, and of Defense, Margarita Robles, have participated in a special session by videoconference of the Ministers of Defense and Foreign NATO, in which the Head of State has also participated Defense Major, Teodoro López Calderón. A meeting called to discuss the withdrawal plan and the promotion of the peace process in the Central Asian country.

During his speech, Robles stated that “the general lines of the withdrawal plan proposed by the United States offer sufficient margin to ensure that the democratic progress achieved in the country in matters of human rights, education and the well-being of women and men is consolidated. children”.

In his opinion, according to the Government, this plan prevents Afghanistan from “once again becoming a sanctuary for organizations …

