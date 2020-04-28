Spain on Tuesday announced a four-phase plan to suspend one of Europe’s most rigid coronavirus isolations and return to normal by the end of June, now that the daily death toll has dropped to about 300, less than a third record high of 950 in early April.

People on balconies in Madrid building during coronavirus quarantine 27/04/2020 REUTERS / Susana Vera

Photo: .

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the suspension of measures that have paralyzed public life since March 14 and almost stopped the economy will begin on May 4 and will vary from province to province. Each phase was designed to last two weeks.

Progression to less restrictive phases will depend on factors such as how the rate of infections progresses, the number of beds in intensive care units available locally and how the regions comply with the distance rules, he said, without informing concrete targets for this. evaluation.

While restaurants will be able to open spaces with no more than 30% of their capacity during the first phase, remote work will be recommended when possible until the last phase of the plan is reached, at some point in June, when the beaches will also be able to reopen with support local authorities.

“We are beginning to see an outcome that will pay off for the huge collective effort made over the past few weeks,” said Sánchez.

He explained that the government preferred not to set exact deadlines for easing the isolation to avoid breaching them amid uncertainty.

See too:

Coronavirus: mother reveals struggle of 4-year-old boy hospitalized with covid-19

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

