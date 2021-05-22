Spain, the first country to sign the training agreement for the European Battery Academy

THE WORLD

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – 13:38

By 2025, some 800,000 European workers are expected to need this training to operate in industrial projects around the manufacture of batteries and the electric vehicle.

The School of Industrial Organization (EOI), within the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, and EIT InnoEnergy have signed an agreement whereby Spain will be the first European country to deploy the EBA250 Battery Academy, a training platform for all the jobs that will be needed in the battery value chain.

The event was attended by the Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, promoter of the European Battery Alliance, which is part of the aforementioned agreement.

For the Secretary General for Industry and SMEs, Ral Blanco, “Spain has been an active participant in the European Battery Alliance since 2018. Today’s signing is a very important step. We will be a pioneer in the EU of the recently started European Academy of Batteries. Allow participants to re-qualify and train in new activities that are generated around the battery industry. ”

The Secretary of Industry added that “these actions perfectly complement those already announced to promote a PERTE [Proyectos Estratgicos para la Recuperacin y Transformacin Econmica] of electric vehicle or other investments that will be promoted within the framework of the Recovery Plan “.

Today the platform has more than 30 training courses, developed in collaboration with European companies and organizations leaders of the sector, and offers its services through those local centers specialized in training workers.

Some 800,000 workers at the European level will have to be trained by 2025 to be able to operate all the industrial projects that are being deployed in Europe. The platform EBA250 Battery Academy is the vehicle with which it is intended to achieve such a volume of trained workers in new automotive technologies.

In 2018, EIT InnoEnergy received from the European Commission the mandate to coordinate the industrial dimension of the European Battery Alliance and to develop specific initiatives to accelerate the development of the entire European value chain and make it more competitive. One of these initiatives is EBA250 Battery Academy, which from now on will take its first steps in Spain in a pioneering way thanks to this agreement with the Ministry of Industry.

