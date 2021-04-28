Spain, the fifth country in which the couple’s mobile phone is most spied

A mobile phone is, today, the place where we collect all our data: our personal and work conversations, the bank account, photographs with friends, the shopping list, etc. Everyone uses their device for different activities, but, who else, who less, stores certain information that they do not share with their acquaintances (at least voluntarily).

However, there are computer viruses known as stalkerware, that are intended to spy on a person’s smartphone. This virus consists of a malicious code that people use to monitor the mobile phone of their partners, that of their employees or that of their children.

According to a study carried out by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky, Spain is the fifth European country in which this type of virus is used the most. Only surpassed by Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and France. Kaspersky’s analysis indicates that 53,870 users were victims of this virus in 2020.

This figure is lower than the one in 2019, however, the company assures that this is due to the covid-19 pandemic, since the use of the code was increasing until March and the confinements arrived.

This product is becoming more and more popular and poses a real risk to the privacy of those who suffer its damages. Dani Creus, Kaspersky’s head of research, explained to ABC that “it is usually presented through applications to perform parental control.”

However, Creus comments that “in practice it is a malicious code that can be used to spy on anyone”. The only thing necessary is to have access to the victim’s device to “download an application that contains it”.

Stalkerware can be downloaded on any operating system, but Android devices are usually the worst hit. Despite the fact that the Play Store, the official application store for these mobiles, prohibited the commercialization of apps with this code in 2020, in browsers there are pages where you can download the apk.

“On the internet there are many pages in which it is offered posing as solutions for parental control. In many cases, the developer himself sends you instructions with the steps you must follow to install it, ”says Creus. In many countries it is illegal to use these applications, or any other tool that records the activity of an individual, without the consent of this or the legal authority.

To try to avoid the risk of being spied on, there are a number of precautions. One of them is to implant strong authentication keys to prevent someone from having access to your mobile and installing the software. AceIn the same way, if you share your device with someone, you should pay attention to what you do with it.

