Spain, the country that collects the least taxes in Europe per car

Enlarge

ACD June 21, 2021

The taxes that are paid in Spain for the car are the lowest among the main European countries.

The coffers of the main European countries are filled with € 398.4 billion from automobile-related tax revenues, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

And oddly enough, Spain is one of the countries that taxes the cars sold the least, with barely 1,068 euros per vehicle, very far from Belgium, which collects 3,187 euros per unit.

Returning to the figure, the aforementioned 398,400 million euros, represent a growth of 3 percent compared to the previous year and, to give you an idea of ​​its magnitude, it represents about two and a half times the total budget of the European Union.

1,068 euros are collected per vehicle

A car dealer

Enlarge

Revenues by state range from € 99.9 billion in Germany, which has the largest car fleet in the European Union, to € 6.2 billion in Ireland. Spain is touching 31,000 million.

Looking at the average total tax revenue per motor vehicle, Belgium collects 3,187 euros per year per vehicle, and Austria (2,678 euros) and Finland (2,523 euros) complete the top three EU countries with the highest revenue per vehicle. The lowest tax revenues are found in Greece and Spain, where the State collects 1,264 and 1,068 euros per vehicle, respectively.

More changes for 2022: the Government will review the registration and circulation taxes

This data has been published in the ACEA Tax Guide, which provides an overview of all taxes on vehicles in the EU and other world markets, including taxes on the purchase of vehicles (VAT, sales tax, registration tax), property (annual road tax, road tax) and circulation (fuel tax).

“Taxes on vehicles, roads and fuel generate huge public revenues every year in the EU,” said ACEA Director General Eric-Mark Huitema. «These revenues should help finance the charging and refueling infrastructure. urgently needed to meet the rapidly growing market for reciprocating vehicles. ‘