A couple of German tourists on arrival at Palma airport on Monday. . / ATIENZA

Palma (Spain), Jun 15 . .- Spain, one of the world’s great tourist powers, took a first step towards recovery of international visitors on Monday after the coronavirus pandemic with the arrival of two flights with German tourists to the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

These two flights are part of a pilot program of the operator TUI to determine security -both for tourists and for the destination- and the tour operators chose Mallorca (in the Spanish Balearic archipelago) due to the important tradition of German visitors on that island.

Travelers in this pilot plan must not be quarantined and will have freedom of movement, but must undergo health checks.

« Everyone was happy on the plane, » a tourist on the first flight at the airport passenger departure point, who identified himself by the Kersten surname, told reporters.

This tourist, who owns a home in Mallorca, was « calm » about his health because he knows that the health situation on the island is similar to that of his country.

Most of those arriving today will be staying at a hotel on the island specially equipped to safely house tourists, who were greeted with applause by workers.

« We are very, very excited, » said Sergio Navarro, hotel manager, Riu Concordia, who highlighted the « hard work » done in creating and implementing security protocols, such as installing thermal imaging cameras or cleaning » very rigorous. «

In this first week, the flights included in this pilot plan are seven (six in Mallorca and one in Ibiza), in which some 1,500 passengers will travel.

MASKS AND OTHER SAFETY MEASURES

Two other German tour operators, DER Touristik and Schauinsland-Reisen, are also participating in this pilot plan, although for the moment only with experts or their own staff – and not with tourists – who will review the measures taken to guarantee the safety of visitors.

The objective of the plan is to evaluate the operation of security protocols in hotels and airports, as well as the monitoring of travelers.

Tourists have to fill out a health questionnaire, undergo a temperature check on arrival and provide their phone so that the public health services of these Spanish islands can track their status.

If any positive of COVID-19 is detected, asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms will be transferred to apartments contracted by the Balearic regional government and, if necessary, admitted to public hospitals.

People in their immediate environment will also be subject to control to prevent the spread of possible outbreaks.

In addition, like all the resident population, foreign tourists must wear a mask in all public places or open to the public when it is impossible to maintain a minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters to avoid contagion.

SYMBOLIC ARRIVAL

The launch of this plan in the Balearic Islands is very symbolic, since German tourists are traditionally very numerous in this archipelago and even many citizens of that country own vacation homes in that region.

But above all, the resumption of foreign tourist arrivals is of key importance for Spain, the second country in the world in receiving visitors, with 83.7 million tourists in 2019.

Tourism is the first sector of the country’s economy, as it represents just over 12% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Before the outbreak of the pandemic, 2.45 million people were employed in Spain, 12.7% of all jobs in the country.

But this entire sector collapsed with the coronavirus pandemic, border and hotel closings.

The Spanish government will present next Thursday a strategic plan for the tourist recovery, one of the engines of the national economy.

This timid start to the reopening of tourism takes place a few days before next Monday, the 22nd, Spain reopens its borders with the European countries of the Schengen area, with the exception of neighboring Portugal.

The start, although still timid and limited, of the arrival of foreign tourists is part of the Spanish social and economic normalization after the harsh confinement established by the Executive in mid-March to stop the pandemic.

The region of Galicia (northwest) today came out of the state of alarm, decreed on March 14 throughout the country, and around 75 percent of the population is already in the phase of more tenuous measures to control movements and social activities. .

Furthermore, it was announced today that the 2021 International Tourism Fair (FITUR), one of the main world events in the sector, will be held in Madrid from 20 to 24 January, as a key reunion for the recovery of the global tourism industry after the pandemic by COVID-19.