Spain – Sweden: schedule, TV and where to see the National Team today live online

After the storm Spain debuts in the Eurocup against Sweden. It will be before the heat of his audience, which will surely give an applause to Luis Enrique’s men. The positives of Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente upset the concentration. The National Team had to do individualized training sessions, parallel bubbles, call U21 players and others who had not been summoned beforehand. Finally, normality was regaining, something essential for good performance in a team in a tournament of these characteristics. The first step is to advance from the group stage. To do this, you must rank in the top two or be one of the four best third parties.

Schedule: what time is Spain-Sweden?

The match between Spain Y Sweden of the first day of the group stage of the Eurocup will take place this Monday, June 14, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. in La Cartuja.

Television: how to watch Spain-Sweden live on TV?

The match between Spain Y Sweden of the first day of the group stage of the Eurocopa can be followed live on Telecinco. Mediaset has the rights to the competition and will give the entire competition through its two main channels.

Internet: how to follow the Spain-Sweden online?

The clash between Spain Y Sweden It can also be followed live online through the live As.com updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.