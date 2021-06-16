SPAIN-SWEDEN | Pedri makes history with Spain

Pedri has already written his name in the history books as he is the youngest player to play for Spain in a European Championship and in official tournaments of the highest level.. At 18 years and 201 days old, he has surpassed Samitier by only seven, who played the 1921 Olympic Games, when the absolute and not the U-23s were still competing in that competition.

The data, presented by Mr. Chip on his Twitter account, it is one of all the precociousness records that the canary has accumulated throughout his short sports career. Pedri has gone from playing in the Second Division in Las Palmas to starting at Barcelona and making his debut with the National Team. Today, Luis Enrique rewards him with ownership.

Youngest TITLE players in a Eurocup: 18-071 Jetro Willems (in 2012 with the Netherlands)

18-115 Vincenzo Scifo (in 1984 with Belgium)

18-141 Johan Vonlanthen (in 2004 with Switzerland)

18-201 PEDRI (in 2021 with Spain)

In addition, the young footballer has become the fourth youngest player in history to start at a European Championship. Pedri cannot overcome, for a matter of days, to Jetro Willems, Vincenzo Scifo and Johan Vonlanthen. The first was from the game with the Netherlands in 2012, with only 18 years and 71 days. However, the canary already breaks records with Spain and promises to continue doing so.