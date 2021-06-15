SPAIN-SWEDEN | Laporte defends Morata: “He will score three and shut everyone up”

Laporte: “Morata will score three and shut everyone up”

Tie: “Bad feelings, obviously. We had a very solid game and we dominated. We are going badly for all the effort, the chances we have had. Because we have had them. We have to think about the next two games and do better. We play ten games like this and we win nine. We have to learn from this. “

Lack of success: “We missed a goal today. One day we score five and another none. We are not worried, we know it will come because we have great forwards. We will surely do better.”

The public has taken it with Morata: “It is not the first time. There is no need to doubt a forward like Álvaro, who has already shown a lot. Maybe the next day he scores three and shuts everyone’s mouths”

Room for improvement: “It is obvious that people can be nervous with the result, but we have proven to be a very strong team at a football level. More than us, nobody wants to win. We are already focused on the next one.”

Dani Olmo: “I don’t understand why they whistle Morata”

Match: “We deserved more. We have to keep working.”

Goal: “We have to keep insisting and when you don’t put them in, you can’t win.”

Morata: “I do not understand why they whistle him. The fans would have to cheer us on all of us.”

People: “That they are with us and that they trust”.

Pedri: “We can all fail”

Match: “Sad for the draw and continue with this dynamic that the goals will come in”.

Next match: “We will work the video well and we will see the errors. If we continue like this, the goal will end up coming.”

Morata: “We can all fail. Morata works a lot for us and you can see that in the field.”

Marcos Llorente: “Morata has not had that luck in front of goal”

Sensation: “Rare. We have created chances and we have lacked effectiveness at the top.”

Lack of goal: “We have had occasions of all colors and there are days when the ball does not want to enter. If we do these games I do not think they will escape us.”

Morata: “We know how important it is and today it has not had that luck in the face of goal. The whistles I do not think are nerves. It does not seem right to me. We have two games left and I encourage people to support us and help us.”