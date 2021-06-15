SPAIN-SWEDEN | Koke: “A lot of people don’t trust us and that will make us stronger”

Koke has appeared in the mixed zone after the draw between Spain and Sweden in the first match of the group stage of the Eurocup. The Atlético de Madrid player, who was one of the best of the national team, was critical of all the opinions that are being expressed about the National Team and asked for more support from the public, as well as other teammates such as Dani Olmo or Laporte.

Lack of success: “We have made a great effort and it could not be. The team has played good football and has made chances in space that there was not. The rival has locked in and the team has done everything it had to do to win the game . We only missed the goal. “

The public: “We are very calm. Many people do not trust us and that will make us stronger. We will continue working, the goal will come. We do not care what people say at all. We will continue in the same line” .

Morata: “People are free to express their opinions and in the group we are all united. We will support any colleague. When he scores, people’s opinion will change.”

He does not give up: “To think about what people think … That is not our concern. Hopefully we win the tournament, which is our idea.”

The second game, a final ?: “We went out to win every game, whatever we did.”

The Swedish method: “Each one plays football that they must play to find the result they want. They were happy with the draw.”